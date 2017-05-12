BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12Broadcasting System of Niigata Inc
* Says it appoints current president Matsuji Takeishi as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appoints current Tokyo branch president Takao Sato as new president
* Says effective June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PYJQa0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.