BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 1 Broadcom Ltd
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.69 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $4.201 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.11 billion
* Quarterly interim dividend of $1.02 per share
* Expect third fiscal quarter revenue growth of approximately six percent sequentially
* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $4,445 million +/- $75m
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $4,450 million +/- $75 million
* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin of 48.0 pct +/- 1 pct
* Q3 revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For third fiscal quarter, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $240 million and depreciation is expected to be $118 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.