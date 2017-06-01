BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 Broadcom Ltd :
* Broadcom limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results and interim dividend
* Q2 revenue $4.190 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.11 billion
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.69 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* quarterly interim dividend of $1.02 per share
* Expect third fiscal quarter revenue growth of approximately six percent sequentially
* Sees Q3 GAAP net revenue $4,445 million +/- $75m
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $4,450 million +/- $75 million
* Sees Q3 gaap gross margin of 48.0% +/- 1%
* Q3 revenue view $4.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For third fiscal quarter, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $240 million and depreciation is expected to be $118 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision