BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12Broadleaf Co Ltd
* Says it signed a stock transfer agreement with TAJIMA INCORPORATED on May 12
* Says it will fully acquire TAJIMA INCORPORATED at the price of 1.78 billion yen, on July 31
* Says previous plan was disclosed on March 6
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XkXAAY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.