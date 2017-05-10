BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge reports results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $1.009 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Broadridge financial solutions inc - company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2017 guidance.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Broadridge financial solutions - q3 puts broadridge on track to achieve full year guidance for recurring fee revenues, adjusted eps and closed sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd