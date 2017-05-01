BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Broadsoft Inc
* Broadsoft reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.35
* Broadsoft Inc - total revenue rose to $79.7 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 9 pct compared to $73.1 million in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 9 percent to $79.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.20 to $2.50
* Broadsoft Inc - for Q2 of 2017, broadsoft anticipates revenue of $84 to $88 million
* Broadsoft Inc - modestly revised revenue guidance for 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $84 million to $88 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $380 million to $390 million
* Broadsoft Inc - company also expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.20 to $0.32 per diluted common share in Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $91.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.33, revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says guidance change is due to reduction in professional services and subscription and support revenue expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing