BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance allots NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Broadway Financial Corp:
* Broadway Financial Corporation announces profits for 4th quarter and calendar year 2016 loan growth exceeded 24% for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Net interest income (before loan loss provision recaptures) increased to $2.9 million during Q4 of 2016 from $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents
ROME, June 16 The Italian government is considering intervening to prevent troubled lender Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros ($96 million) worth of subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a source said on Friday.