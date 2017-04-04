BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
April 4 Broadway Gold Mining Ltd:
* Broadway Gold Mining announces $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement financing
* Broadway Gold Mining Ltd - a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 5,000,000 units of company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million
* Broadway Gold Mining - proceeds derived from offering will be used for geophysics, underground and surface drilling on its Madison Copper-Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp