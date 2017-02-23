Feb 23 Brocade Communications Systems Inc
-
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - first quarter revenue
of $581 million, up 1% year-over-year and down 12%
quarter-over-quarter
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - in light of the
pending broadcom acquisition, brocade will not provide fiscal q2
2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $648.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - qtrly gaap gross
margin 63.1 percent versus 67.7 percent last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: