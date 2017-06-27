PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 28
June 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd:
* Legal dispute with relentless resources is resolved
* Relentless Resources agreed to pay BPL $3.1 mln within 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 28 The United States hopes that more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK/TOKYO, June 27 Relatives of Japanese tycoon Kazuo Okada helped remove him as director of a Hong Kong investment company at the center of a sprawling gambling empire, according to corporate filings and people with knowledge of the matter.