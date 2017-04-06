Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
April 6 Brompton Split Banc Corp:
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
* Following share split, class A shareholders to continue to receive currently targeted monthly distribution of $0.10/class A share
* Expects share split, private placement will result in about 20% increase in number of outstanding class A and preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.