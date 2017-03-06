BRIEF-Bank of China says Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president
* Xu Luode resigned as executive vice president of bank
March 6 Brompton Split Banc Corp
* Board approved extension of maturity date of class A, preferred shares of co for additional 5 year term to Nov 29, 2022
* Says it scraps share private placement plan announced in 2015
* Says Wuhan-based property unit gets capital boost of 3.0 billion yuan ($440.26 million)