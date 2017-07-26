FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Brookdale reaches agreement with Land & Buildings and certain of its affiliates​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Brookdale senior living inc - ‍has reached an agreement with Land & Buildings Management Llc and certain of its affiliates​

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - ‍Marcus E. Bromley was appointed as an independent member of company's board​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - ‍land & Buildings has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill and voting provisions​

* Brookdale Senior Living-‍standstill and voting provisions include voting in favor of director nominees to be put forth by board

* Brookdale Senior Living-agreed to review and consult with Land & Buildings regarding composition of board prior to 2018 annual meeting

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc says ‍process of exploring options and alternatives is ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.