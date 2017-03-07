March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Brookfield asset management announces proposed offering of notes

* Brookfield asset management inc - commencing a public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of us$500 million of notes due 2024

* Brookfield asset management inc - notes will be issued by a subsidiary of brookfield, brookfield finance llc, and will be fully guaranteed by brookfield