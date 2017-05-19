BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Brookfield Asset Management Inc :
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc says approval for proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 82.96 million class a limited voting shares
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc says period of normal course issuer bid will extend from may 24, 2017 to may 23, 2018
* Brookfield Asset Management Inc- will enter into an automatic purchase plan on or about week of june 26, 2017 in relation to normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sjNSPC) Further company coverage: