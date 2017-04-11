April 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of
medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-agreed to issue $400
million aggregate principal amount of re-opening of 3.315%
medium-term notes, series 5, due feb 2024
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners lp - intends to use
proceeds from sale of additional notes to partially refinance
indebtedness that will mature in oct 2017
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners -additional notes will
be issued at $101.21 plus accrued interest, with effective yield
of 3.113% if held to maturity
* Brookfield Infrastructure Partners-terms of notes to be
identical to terms of $300 million principal amount of 3.315%
medium-term notes,series 5,due feb 2024
