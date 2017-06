April 3 Brookfield Investments Corp:

* Brookfield Investments Corporation announces acquisition of additional common shares of Norbord Inc

* Acquired additional common shares of Norbord Inc valued at approximately C$442 from wholly-owned subsidiary

* Brookfield Investments - issued about C$442 million in class 1 junior preferred shares, series B, class 2 junior preferred shares series as consideration for Norbord shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: