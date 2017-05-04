May 4 Brookfield Property Partners Lp

* Brookfield Office Properties announces redemption of class aaa preference shares, series g and j

* Brookfield Office Properties Inc-intends to redeem all 4.1 million class AAA preference shares, series G held by CDS & co for cash on June 5, 2017

* Brookfield Office Properties- redemption price for each share will be US$25 plus accrued, unpaid dividends thereon representing total price of $25.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: