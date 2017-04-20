April 20 Brookfield Property Partners Lp
:
* Brookfield Property Partners enters into definitive
agreement with Brookfield Canada Office Properties for going
private transaction
* Brookfield Property Partners - bpy to acquire about 17 pct
equity interest in box that it does not own for $32.50 cash per
unit
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - transaction provides
total consideration to minority unitholders of box of
approximately $515.7 million
* Brookfield Property Partners -unitholders of box will
receive $32.50 in cash per unit, which is 8 pct more than bpy's
initial jan 23 offer
* Brookfield Property Partners Lp - box board of trustees
intends to unanimously recommend that unitholders of box approve
redemption
* Brookfield Property Partners-unitholders will be entitled
to receive monthly distributions through to closing at current
rate of $0.1092 per unit
