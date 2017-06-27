June 27 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp
-
* Brookfield Renewable announces cdn$550 million equity
offering
* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp - has agreed to issue
8.3 million L.P. Units, on a bought deal basis, at a price of
c$42.15 per l.p. unit
* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp - to use proceeds of
offering, concurrent private placement to repay amounts
outstanding under credit facilities
* Brookfield Renewable Partners-brookfield asset
management, related entities to buy 4.9 million brookfield's lp
units at offering price concurrent with offering
* Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp-brookfield asset
management's interest in co after offering, private placement,
before exercise of options to be about 60%
