Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Brooks Automation Inc:
* Brooks Automation announces the acquisition of Pacific Bio-Material Management Inc
* Deal for $33 million in cash
* Acquisition includes operations of wholly owned affiliate Novare LLC based in Bronx, New York
* Says management expects deal will be accretive to Brooks' non-GAAP earnings within Q1 of ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others