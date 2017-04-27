US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Brooks Automation Inc-
* Brooks Automation reports results for the fiscal second quarter of 2017, ended march 31, 2017
* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.25
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share $0.20
* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $169.3 million
* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29 to $0.33
* Sees q3 2017 revenue $175 million to $180 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $167.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: