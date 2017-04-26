April 26Brother Enterprises Holding Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 120 percent to 150 percent, or to be 148.1 million yuan to 168.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 67.3 million yuan

* Says increased price of some products as main reason for the forecast

