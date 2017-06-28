BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Brown & Brown Inc-
* Brown & Brown Inc - on June 28, 2017 co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Brown & Brown - amended & restated agreement extends applicable maturity date in respect of existing revolving credit facility of $800 million to June 28, 2022
* Brown & Brown-amended & restated agreement re-evidences unsecured term loans in amount of $400 million & extends applicable maturity date to june 28, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2tZvIBM) Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited