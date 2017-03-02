UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Brown & Brown Inc
* Brown & Brown -on March 1, co entered a settlement agreement with Assuredpartners, certain of its employees, former employees of company - SEC filing
* Brown & Brown Inc - also pursuant to terms of settlement agreement, assured parties paid company sum of $20 million on effective date
* Brown & Brown Inc - pursuant to terms of settlement agreement, all claims and counterclaims asserted in litigation will be dismissed with prejudice
* Brown & brown - Agreement to settle litigation regarding claims of co against assured relating to violations of post-employment restrictive covenants
* Brown & brown - For 6 months after effective date, assured parties to not seek to induce, co's employee for employment by assured party in capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.