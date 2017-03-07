UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 7 Brown-forman Corp
* Brown-Forman reports third quarter results; tightens full year earnings per share outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $808 million versus I/B/E/S view $803.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.71 to $1.76 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 underlying net sales growth of 3 pct to 4 pct
* Sees 2017 underlying operating income growth of 5 pct to 7 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now anticipate full year underlying results at lower end of original forecast
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources