July 21 (Reuters) - Brp Inc-

* BRP Inc - ‍taken up and paid for 8.6 million subordinate voting shares at a price of $40.70 per share under BRP's substantial issuer bid​

* BRP Inc - bid ‍to purchase for cancellation a number of its shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million​

* BRP Inc - ‍payment and settlement of purchased shares will be effected by computershare trust company of Canada on or about July 25​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: