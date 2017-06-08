June 8 BRP Inc

* BRP announces terms of $350,000,000 substantial issuer bid

* BRP Inc says will offer to purchase for cancellation number of subordinate voting shares for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $350 million

* BRP Inc says anticipates that offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. (Montreal time) on July 17, 2017, unless withdrawn or extended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: