UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 BRP Inc:
* BRP reports FY2018 Q1 results with its first quarterly dividend and launches a substantial issuer bid
* Q1 revenue C$956 million versus I/B/E/S view C$975.7 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
* Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BRP Inc says FY2018 guidance increased to reflect higher demand for BRP products
* Sees FY 2018 year-round products revenues up 8% to 12%
* BRP Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures $240 million to $255 million
* Sees FY 2018 normalized earnings per share to a range of $2.20 to $2.32
* Sees fy 2018 total company revenues up 4% to 8%
* FY2018 earnings per share view C$2.22, revenue view C$4.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BRP Inc says announcement of a substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $350 million of company's shares
* BRP Inc says approval by board of directors of a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources