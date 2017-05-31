BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
May 31 Inseego Corp
* Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Inseego Corp as of may 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company