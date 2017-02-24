Feb 24 Firstenergy Corp:
* Bruce Mansfield Plant expected to restart next week
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at its Bruce Mansfield Plant
in Shippingport, PA are expected to restart early next week
* Restart activities at units 1 and 3, each with a capacity
of 830 megawatts, will begin this weekend
* Firstenergy Corp - unit 2, also with an 830-megawatt
capacity, will remain out of service as maintenance on plant
equipment is completed
* Firstenergy Corp - two units at Bruce Mansfield Plant
expected to restart following a short out-of-service period that
began mid-February
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: