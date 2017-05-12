May 12 Bruker Corp

* Bruker announces new $225 million share repurchase program and quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.04per share

* Bruker corp - intends to fund repurchases under this share repurchase program from cash on hand and available borrowings under its existing credit facility

