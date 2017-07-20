FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports record quarterly net income, wealth assets top $12 billion, dividend increases by 5 percent

* Quarterly insurance revenue $943,000

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $28.0 million, an increase of $562 thousand from $27.4 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNXOAFQBa] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.