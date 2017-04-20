April 20 BSB Bancorp Inc-

* BSB Bancorp Inc reports first quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 44%

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* BSB Bancorp Inc - net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was $13.26 million versus $11.28 million