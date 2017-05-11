UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
May 11 Bt Group Plc
* Chief Executive Gavin Patterson and outgoing group Finance Director Tony Chanmugam will not receive a bonus for 2016/17 financial year
* Annual bonuses for 2014/15 and 2015/16 and outcome of vesting for 2013 incentive share plan ('isp') have been recalculated
* Level of isp award for gavin patterson in 2017/18 has been reduced from 400% to 350% of salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.