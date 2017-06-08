June 8 BT Group Plc:

* ‍BT Audit Tender Outcome​

* ‍BT board has approved proposed appointment of KPMG as auditor.​

* ‍KPMG will be appointed as auditor subject to approval by shareholders at annual general meeting in 2018.​

* ‍BT, KPMG and PwC will commence transition planning immediately to ensure a smooth and effective migration during 2017/18​