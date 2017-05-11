UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
May 11 Bt Group
* Ceo gavin patterson says need better visibility on wholesale local access market review, additional investment on fttp before giving longer term guidance
* Ceo gavin patterson says sme & corporates 'performing well', no change in public sector visibility
* Ceo said it was a "soft quarter" in tv adds, but not fixated on having a particular number Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.