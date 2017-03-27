UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
March 26 UK's Office of Communications:
* BT to be fined 42 million stg for breaching contracts with telecoms providers
* penalty is a result of an investigation by Ofcom into BT's network arm, Openreach.
* UK's Ofcom says investigation finds bt cut its compensation payments for delays in connecting high-speed business lines
* BT will also be fined 300,000 pounds for failing to provide information to Ofcom Source bit.ly/2nY7Xdv
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.