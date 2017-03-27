March 26 UK's Office of Communications:

* BT to be fined 42 million stg for breaching contracts with telecoms providers

* penalty is a result of an investigation by Ofcom into BT's network arm, Openreach.

* UK's Ofcom says investigation finds bt cut its compensation payments for delays in connecting high-speed business lines

* BT will also be fined 300,000 pounds for failing to provide information to Ofcom Source bit.ly/2nY7Xdv