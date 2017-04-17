UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 380 percent to 450 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7 million yuan)
* Says rebound of tourism market and increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EVwvZD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources