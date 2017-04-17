April 17BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 380 percent to 450 percent, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (7 million yuan)

* Says rebound of tourism market and increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EVwvZD

