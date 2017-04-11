April 11BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.1 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment

* It appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian as corporate auditor for 2017 to replace Grant Thornton

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DDFvpC; goo.gl/yXYD0Y

