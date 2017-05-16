REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 16 Btg Plc
* Fy revenue 570.5 million stg
* Are well positioned to capture further value in growing interventional medicine space and to deliver sustained business growth
* Adjusted operating profit up 13% at CER in 2016/17
* Strong financial position with £155.5m of cash at 31 March 2017
* IFRS operating profit and IFRS EPS impacted by previously announced legal settlement (£28.0m)
* Expect to see product sales at mid-to-high teens percentage growth
* Looking beyond 2017/18, we expect to deliver continued double-digit product sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
LONDON, June 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.88 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Exper
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.