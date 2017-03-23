BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 23 Btl Group Ltd:
* BTL group announces increase of proposed private placement to up to 1,150,000 equity units
* Intends to increase size of proposed non-brokered private placement to up to C$3.1 million worth of equity units of BTL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.