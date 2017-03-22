March 22 BTL Group Ltd

* BTL Group announces non-brokered private placement of equity units

* BTL Group - proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 1 million equity units of BTL at a price of C$2.70 per equity unit

* BTL Group - intends to use proceeds from private placement in connection with "acceleration of development" of BTL's proprietary blockchain platform