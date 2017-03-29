March 29 Bucharest Stock Exchange Chief Executive Ludwik Sobolewski tells Reuters in an interview on sidelines of World Exchange Congress:

* "Reasonable grounds to assume" that bourse could be upgraded to secondary emerging market this year by FTSE Russell

* Bucharest bourse not on watch list of MSCI yet, we are in dialogue with them

* A large private company is planning an IPO worth several hundred million euros in the near future

* This private company to announce intention to float "very soon"

* Private company planning IPO not involved in utilities or oil and gas sector but in a "lighter industry," declines to name it

* State-owned power company Hidroelectrica could be floated this year

* Hidroelectrica and unspecified private company planning IPO would lift number of major shares on Bucharest exchange to five

* After Hidroelectrica, next companies to be listed could be Airport of Bucharest and Port of Constanta, but not this year