March 7 Bucher Industries AG:

* Will propose a dividend of 5.00 Swiss francs ($4.94) per registered share to the annual general meeting on April 19, 2017

* FY order intake of group was 2,386 million francs, 2 percent lower than previous year

* FY sales were 4 percent lower at 2,380 million francs, operating profit amounted to 169 million francs and operating profit margin decreased to 7.1 percent

* Main reasons for lower margin were a decline in sales of agricultural machinery and one-off costs in municipal vehicles business

* Profit for year amounted to 118 million francs (2015: 140 million francs) and earnings per share came in at 11.73 francs

* For year in progress, group is reckoning with continuing economic uncertainties

* Group is expecting current year to show a slight increase in sales and an improved operating profit margin

* Board of directors will propose to annual general meeting that chairman Philip Mosimann and serving members of board of directors and remuneration committee be re-elected Source text - bit.ly/2mgm9g0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)