March 30 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi
pipeline binding open season and further development of its
South Texas distribution capabilities
* Pipeline is currently expected to be 24 inches in diameter
with a total capacity of up to 400,000 barrels per day
* Currently plans to hold binding open season for South
Texas gateway pipeline during Q3 of 2017
* Also developing projects to expand existing capabilities
and create new connectivity throughout Corpus Christi market
* Expects South Texas gateway pipeline will be in service in
2019
* Proposed new pipeline system would deliver crude oil,
condensate from origination points in wink, midland, Texas to
existing btp refining
* Proposed new pipeline system would deliver crude oil,
condensate from origination points in Texas to export facilities
in Corpus Christi
