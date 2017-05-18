UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Buckle Inc:
* The Buckle Inc reports first quarter net income and announces the planned retirement of senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 sales $212.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 12.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company announced that Karen Rhoads, chief financial officer, will retire from her current position with company later in the summer
* Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors
* Board has engaged an executive search firm to assist with search for Rhoads' replacement
* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will remain in her role to support search for a new chief financial officer and to assist with transition
* Buckle Inc - executive search firm will be reviewing both internal and external candidates for a new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources