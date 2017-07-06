July 6 Buckle Inc:

* The Buckle, Inc. Reports june 2017 net sales

* June sales fell 5.9 percent to $73.6 million

* Buckle-Comparable store net sales for 22-week period ended july 1 decreased 10.7 percent from comparable store net sales for 22-week period ended july 2, 2016

* Buckle Inc - net sales for 22-week ended july 1, 2017 decreased 10.percent $347.3 million from net sales of $389.2 million for prior year 22-week ended july 2, 2016

* Buckle - comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for 5-week period ended july 1 decreased 5.8 percent versus comparable store net sales for 5-week period ended july 2, 2016