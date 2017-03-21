BRIEF-Moneta confirms target of CET1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
March 21 Hungary's state-owned Budapest Bank
* Posts 13.1 billion forint ($45.90 million) after-tax profit in 2016
* Balance sheet expands by 3.5 pct to 999 bln forints
* Capital adequacy ratio rises to 12.4 pct from 11.5 pct ($1 = 285.43 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
June 15 MetLife Inc shareholders have approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would make it easier for shareholders to call special meetings, the company said in a filing on Thursday.