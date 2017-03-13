BRIEF-Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
March 13 Budget Telecom SA:
* Project of issuing bonds with cash redemption option and / or new and / or existing shares of the company (ORNANE)
* Says potential capital increase of 7.2 million euros ($7.7 million)
* Announces subscription reserved for the European Select Growth Opportunities Fund
* Financing transaction is subject to approval of shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting of April 18, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mCr4Ii Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans