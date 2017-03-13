March 13 Budget Telecom SA:

* Project of issuing bonds with cash redemption option and / or new and / or existing shares of the company (ORNANE)

* Says potential capital increase of 7.2 million euros ($7.7 million)

* Announces subscription reserved for the European Select Growth Opportunities Fund

* Financing transaction is subject to approval of shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting of April 18, 2017